/Thinks, plans & acts: How 'agentic AI' is changing commerce, governance & future of work

The global economy is entering a transformative phase from generative AI (which creates content) to Agentic AI (systems that can plan, decide, and act autonomously to achieve goals). The evolution represents a move from "copilots" that assist humans to "agents" that execute end-to-end workflows with minimal supervision.



The Agentic AI act as intent-based, unlike traditional automation, which follows rigid "if-then" rules. When the task is assigned, it breaks down into sub-tasks and acts on behalf of individuals, interacting with other agents representing sellers, logistics providers, payment processors and several other stuff as per the respective industry.

The rise of agentic AI in the commerce industry

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During the 2024 holiday shopping season, data from Adobe highlighted a sharp rise in the use of AI-powered browsers and digital services. By Black Friday 2025, AI-generated traffic to US retail websites had surged by 805 per cent compared to the previous year, with AI agents contributing to more than $22 billion in global online sales.



However, the impact of this shift goes well beyond retail. The global AI agents market, estimated at $5.4 billion in 2024, is expected to soar to $236 billion by 2034, reflecting the rapid integration of AI agents into critical enterprise operations across industries, according to a report by the World Economic Forum.

How AI is reshaping work and governance

As we advance in the world of Artificial intelligence, it is reshaping the entire structure of daily workflows by creating plans, deciding among multiple roles, and acting on tasks autonomously to achieve goals. The impact of agentic AI depends largely on the conditions of leadership rather then the technology itself.



The future of AI has become more common across industries that will depend highly on leaders who can integrate these tools responsibly because the generative tools support everything from writing and research to early-stage problem-solving. Alongside it, advanced analytics also help organisations forecast demand and manage risks while discovering patterns in large datasets.

Top 10 major roles of AI in industry

1. Shift from "Copilots" to "Agents"

In 2026, Agentic AI systems independently plan and execute multi-step projects, such as managing a supply chain or a marketing campaign, with minimal human intervention.

2. Transformation of the "Entry-Level" Role

Traditional "grunt work" (data entry, basic coding, scheduling) is now almost entirely handled by AI. This is forcing a redesign of internships and junior roles, focusing now on AI orchestration rather than manual execution.

3. Emergence of "Agentic Commerce"

In the governance of markets, AI agents are now negotiating with other AI agents. Businesses are using autonomous systems to bid on contracts and procure raw materials in real-time, requiring new regulations to prevent automated "flash crashes" in commodity prices.

4. Real-Time Policy Simulation

Governments are using Digital Twins of cities and economies to test policies before implementation. As of 2026, over 40% of major urban centres use AI to simulate the impact of new taxes or traffic laws on public behaviour.

5. The Rise of "Human-in-the-Loop" Governance

To manage the "Responsibility Gap," new legal frameworks now mandate a Human-in-the-Loop (HITL) for high-stakes sectors. AI can suggest a legal ruling or medical diagnosis, but a human must provide a "digital signature" to authorise the action.

6. Personalised Public Services

Government agencies are replacing "one-size-fits-all" portals with Hyper-Personalised Agents. Citizens now interact with AI assistants that understand their specific tax history, health needs, and permit requirements, reducing administrative wait times by nearly 60 per cent.

7. Algorithmic Management and Labour Rights

In the workplace, AI is increasingly responsible for performance tracking and task allocation. This has led to new 2026 Labor Accords that protect workers from "black box" decisions, ensuring transparency in how AI-driven promotions or layoffs are decided.

8. The "Skills-First" Hiring Revolution

Degrees are losing some weight to demonstrate AI fluency. Recruitment platforms now use "Simulation-Based Testing" where candidates must prove they can effectively manage a team of AI agents to solve complex, real-world problems.

9. Automated Compliance and Auditing

Regulatory bodies are deploying "RegTech" Agents that plug directly into corporate databases to monitor financial transactions for fraud or environmental violations in real-time, making traditional annual audits obsolete.

10. Decentralised Autonomous Organisations (DAOs)

In the private sector, we see the growth of AI-led DAOs, where the "CEO" is an ensemble of AI models governed by shareholder-voted code. These organisations operate with extreme efficiency, challenging traditional corporate governance structures.