These Tesla cars found in China after 13 years are worth $2 million

Three brand-new Tesla cars that were abandoned and have been kept in shipping containers on a Chinese dock since 2010 will be sold for a record price. Reports suggest that the 2010 Tesla Roadsters were discovered recently in shipping containers at a port in Qingdao, China. Tesla's initial model, the Roadster, was produced between 2008 and 2012.

The cars were ordered 13 years ago by a buyer in China who never picked them up. Since then, they have been sitting in storage on the dock. There are two red and orange Sports variants, as well as an orange base model. Despite the fact that their batteries have failed due to inactivity, the cars are otherwise in factory condition.

Gruber Motor Company - a Tesla expert based in Phoenix - is now overseeing the auction and accepting bids. The cars are in their original factory condition, with some of their protective covering still on them, with the exception that their batteries no longer work owing to the extended period of not being used or recharged. Each Roadster has unsealed boxes in the trunk as well as a large bundle outside the vehicle.

The Gruber Motor Company, which has made a $2 million proposal for all three vehicles, has extended the deadline for greater offers. If the deal went through, each car would be worth $666,666.

''The Roadsters are being relocated into new sea containers over the next few days, in preparation for shipping either direct to the successful bidder, or to Dubai, which is a free zone, without the constraints for viewing permits required for prospective buyers wishing to examine the Roadsters,'' the company mentioned on its website.