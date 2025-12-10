/THESE 3 newly found Tanzanian toads break nature’s rules: Know what it is

Three new species of toads in Tanzania that exhibit a highly unusual trait have been identified by the scientists. They discovered that the new species of toads give birth to fully formed baby toads, or “toadlets,” completely skipping the tadpole stage. Normally, frogs and toads lay eggs that develop into tadpoles before transforming into adults. However, members of the Nectophrynoides group, also known as “tree toads," follow a different reproductive path and bypass the tadpole phase entirely.

Until now, only 17 out of over 7,000 known frog and toad species were known to give birth to live young, and 13 of those belonged to this same Nectophrynoides lineage. The three newly discovered species, Nectophrynoides saliensis, Nectophrynoides luhomeroensis, and Nectophrynoides uhehe, were identified during an extensive study of toads in the Eastern Arc Mountains of Tanzania, according to a report in the Indian Express.

Nectophrynoides viviparus

Researchers examined hundreds of preserved specimens, recorded their calls in natural habitats and analysed their DNA to distinguish these species from the one previously classified as Nectophrynoides viviparus. Although the new species resembles N. viviparus, subtle differences in genetics, head structure, and gland placement revealed that what was thought to be a single widespread species is actually four separate species, each with smaller, isolated populations.

The discovery plays a significant role in conservation as the smaller, scattered homes of these toads might make them more at risk than previously expected. As per the report, one related species, Nectophrynoides asperginis, went extinct in the wild in 2009 because of a dam construction nearby and fungal disease.

A biologist at the University of Dar es Salaam, John Lyakurwa, said, “The forests where these toads live are disappearing quickly,” and underscored that human activities and climate change threaten these rare toads’ habitats.