/There is a new polio virus lurking in Germany: What is it?

A sewage sample containing the wild form of the polio virus had been found in Germany's Hamburg during the week of October 6, 2025. The wastewater test at an unspecified German location confirmed the presence of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) and on November 10 the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) was informed about it.

The virus which has been found only in wastewater so far is not a cause of concern as no associated cases of paralysis have been detected in Germany yet.

According to the website of the World Health Organisation, WPV1 was last identified from an environmental sample collected in Afghanistan's Kandahar on August 24, 2025.

The detection of the virus comes more than 30 years after Germany witnessed the last cases of wild polio virus infections in people. It is also for the first time that the detection of the virus was marked from environmental sampling in the country since this type of routine monitoring began in 2021, reported Reuters.

An expert task force on infection control has been formed by the Hamburg authorities after the detection of the virus. It will co-ordinating closely with Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the country's main public health body and take more samples to study the risks associated with the virus and determine the required public health measures.

However, experts say the risk of infection is limited as vaccination against polio is widespread in Germany and the early detection will provide the authorities the opportunity to implement appropriate measures swiftly to protect children and communities.