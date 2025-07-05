/The tweet that changed everything: How Neeraj Chopra made one fan’s wish a reality

It began with a simple and a random tweet. A simple, heartfelt plea from Ranjith Ravichandran, ana vid sports fan from Coimbatore: If anyone sponsor me 2000 rupees, I can go to watch this from Coimbatore.” He was talking about the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 — India’s first global javelin competition, a dream that finally found shape in 2025.

He didn’t expect a reply. Let alone from the man himself. But hours later, his phone buzzed with a flurry of notifications. Neeraj Chopra, two-time Olympic medalist and reigning world champion, had quote-tweeted him. Not just acknowledged him — invited him. He had posted saying, “Hi, Ranjith. You've got a full VVIP experience waiting for you in Bengaluru because your trip to the @nc_classic is on me! 😊 And thanks to @RadissonHotels, you'll be staying about 90 metres away from me. See you soon!”

In that moment, Ranjith wasn’t just a fan. He was seen. “I thought it was fake,” he laughed while talking to WION exclusively. “I had to check twice if it was the real account.” The disbelief lingered even when someone from JSW Sports called to coordinate logistics. “Until that call, I thought this couldn’t be happening.” But it was.

See the viral tweet below

What makes this story more than a feel-good viral moment is the depth of Ranjith’s fandom. His journey as a sports lover goes back over 18 years — tracking Olympic disciplines, following Indian athletes, and even competing himself during his college days.

He ran the 1500m when he was in college. He also played hockey. He was in the NCC. His life wasn’t defined by headlines, but by consistent, quiet dedication to Indian sport. And then came 2016 — the year a teenager from India shattered the junior javelin world record.

“I still remember seeing the name Neeraj Chopra on the World Athletics website. An Indian holding a world record — that gave me goosebumps,” Ranjith said.

That record still stands. So does Ranjith’s awe. “I’ve followed him ever since. Every tournament. From Commonwealth Games and Asian Games to the Diamond League and Tokyo Olympics and Paris Olympics. Whatever the time zone — even 2:30 am — I stay up.”

When Neeraj made history at the Tokyo Olympics, Ranjith was on a post-COVID trip with friends. But even there, sport came first. “I dragged everyone to watch the final. We were watching casually at first, but once the final three throws started, nobody moved. I explained the rules to them — who throws first, what matters — everything. When he won, we were all screaming. I’ll never forget that moment.”

Now, he’s about to make another unforgettable memory — seeing Neeraj Chopra in person.

There are sporting legends. And then there are icons who make you feel seen. Neeraj Chopra didn’t just achieve greatness. He carried his fans along for the journey. And this response to Ranjith’s tweet wasn’t a PR stunt. It was a reflection of how deeply he values his supporters.

“Not everyone replies to a random fan. But he did,” Ranjith says. “It means the world.” For a man who’s followed Neeraj across time zones, from juniors to Olympic gold, this isn’t just about meeting a celebrity. It’s about finally closing the circle — from being a fan behind the screen to standing beside the man who lit the spark.

The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 is more than an athletics meet. It’s a symbol. For the first time, India is hosting a global javelin event named after one of its own. And it’s being broadcast live, in the Indian time zone. For fans like Ranjith, that matters.

“You don’t have to wait till midnight anymore. You can go to the stadium. You can feel it. For the next Neeraj, this is huge,” he says. “I hope some boy in Bangalore sees it and says — I want to be that.”

When asked if meeting Neeraj Chopra will be his top memory, Ranjith doesn’t hesitate. “No doubt. I’ve had many moments. But this? This will stay with me forever.”