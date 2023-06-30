Thailand: Woman's leg amputated at Bangkok airport after getting stuck in travelator

A Thai passenger’s leg got amputated at an airport after getting trapped in a movable walkway on Thursday, officials said. The 57-year-old Thai woman was due to board a morning flight from Bangkok’s Don Mueang airport to Nakhon Si Thammarat province when the incident happened at Terminal 2.

A medical team was sent immediately to the incident site and they eventually had to remove her left leg from above the knee, according to the airport’s officials.

“On behalf of the Don Mueang international airport, I’d like to express my deepest condolences regarding the accident,” airport director Karun Thanakuljeerapat told a news conference. “I’d like to insist that we will ensure that no such accident happens again.”

He said the airport would be fully responsible for the woman’s medical costs and would be open to negotiations regarding other compensation.

The medical team at the hospital informed Karun that they could not reattach her leg, but the woman requested to be transferred to another hospital to assess the possibility, he said.

Images of the woman being trapped in the walkway were soon shared online. In the pictures, she can be seen with her leg trapped beneath the belt at the end of the walkway as she is assisted by airport authorities and staff. A suitcase lying near her was missing two wheels, and the yellow comb-like plates were seen broken off from where they typically cover the edge of the belt where the moving walkway ends.

Karun said the suitcase wheels were found underneath the belt, but it was unclear how it might relate to the accident. He said walkways at the airport were checked daily, with an additional monthly inspection. He said the walkway had been closed and a team of engineers was inspecting it to determine the cause of the incident.

The walkway was manufactured by the Japanese company Hitachi in 1996, as per the airport director. He said there are plans to install a newer version of the travelator in 2025.

This is not the first time that such an accident involving a travelator has occurred at the Don Mueang Airport.

A passenger’s shoe was damaged after it got caught in the moving walkway in Terminal 1. In a statement, the airport said the faulty walkway was repaired and reopened for people in about an hour.

(With inputs from agencies)

