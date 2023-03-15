Texas woman Mary McCoy is world's longest-serving female radio presenter; she shared stage with Elvis Presley

Mary McCoy, a radio presenter from the US state of Texas, is the world's longest-serving female radio presenter, according to the Guinness World Records on Tuesday (March 14). With 71 years and 357 days in the industry, McCoy was verified on February 15 as having the longest career as a female radio presenter/DJ. According to Guinness, "Mary beat the previous record holder by more than three years to claim the top spot, and she’s got no plans to give up the job she treasures any time soon."

A radio presenter at the age of 12

Mary McCoy's record-breaking career started back in 1951. She took part in a talent show at the radio station KMCO when she told presenters that she wanted her very own show. And four months later, her dream came true. At just 12 years old, McCoy started working as a radio presenter for five days a week.

Speaking to Guinness on Tuesday, McCoy, now 85, said that it was her dream to get into the entertainment business. "I started out singing at talent shows and I was asked to audition for a radio show. They liked what they heard and I started working at KMCO Radio on 20 April 1951 doing a 15-minute singing programme," McCoy said.

“In August 1951 I had the pleasure of becoming a radio presenter/DJ, and although the radio station has changed ownership (KIKR and now KSTAR) I have maintained this job,” she added.

However, McCoy continues to work hard and presents a two-hour Country Classics show six days a week on K-Star Country. She has also been inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame.

Sharing the stage with Elvis Presley

One of the most memorable moments of Mary McCoy's over seven decades career is sharing the stage with Elvis Presley- the "King of Rock and Roll." An up-and-comer at the time, in 1955, Presley’s band even backed McCoy up as she performed several numbers to the audience. Speaking to The Bulletin newspaper, the radio presenter recalled how Presley tripped and hit his head while making his way to the stage.

“I don’t know how he performed that night with a huge goose egg on his forehead, but he didn’t disappoint the fans,” she laughed.

