Teenager arrested for ‘deliberately felling' famous Sycamore Gap tree at Hadrian’s Wall

The police in the north of England arrested a 16-year-old on suspicion of “deliberately felling” 300-year-old Sycamore Gap and causing criminal damage.



The teenager was arrested by the officers as the residents outpoured their sadness over the landmark's destruction, which was was emminent feature of the site at Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland for hundreds of years.



On Thursday (Sep 28), Northumbria police said that the boy had been kept in custody and had been assisting the police officers with their inquiries.



The national park authorities and locals stated that they were “struggling to see the logic” in the Sycamore Gap's destruction which was for a long time a “part of this area’s DNA” and had survived thousands of changes of seasons.

The tree, which was said to be around 300 years old, attained fame when it appeared in the 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, which starred Kevin Costner. The police stated that the tree's felling was a deliberate act of vandalism.

Investigation launched into felling of tree

On Thursday, Supt Kevin Waring of Northumbria police said, “This is a world-renowned landmark and the events of today have caused significant shock, sadness and anger throughout the local community and beyond.”



“An investigation was immediately launched following this vandalism, and this afternoon we have arrested one suspect in connection with our inquiries,” he added.



“Given our investigation remains at a very early stage, we are keeping an open mind. I am appealing to the public for information to assist us – if you have seen or heard anything suspicious that may be of interest to us, please let us know,” the police official stated.



Park rangers and police officers at the scene stated that they felt the tree was skilfully sliced using a sharp chainsaw by someone who understood what he was doing.



The locals stated that they did not hear anything in the night because of high winds from Storm Agnes – and found the tree split from its stump early in the morning.

The general manager at the National Trust Andrew Poad said that he is not being able to understand who will have a reason to chop the tree down.



“We have ups and downs [with members of the public] but not to a degree anyone would do something like this. It’s a reason better known to themselves. It’s part of this area’s DNA, that’s what I’m struggling with. I can’t see the logic in what’s happened,” Poad stated.

