Teacher’s Day 2025: Date, theme, history, significance, and why it is celebrated on September 5

Teacher’s Day is celebrated on September 5 in India to honor teachers and their contributions to society. It marks the birthday of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose request in 1962 led to this day being dedicated to teachers. The 2025 theme is “Inspiring the Next Generation of Learners."
Teacher’s Day 2025 theme is "Inspiring the Next Generation of Learners." The theme is blending well with the urge to inspire the learners upcoming generation.
On Teacher’s Day, school activities are replaced by celebration, thanks, and remembrance. In some schools, senior students take the responsibility of teaching in order to show their appreciation for the teachers.
The reason for this lies behind Dr. Radhakrishnan’s own wish. His student wanted to celebrate his birthday, but he said that his birthday should be dedicated to honoring teachers across India instead. In 1962, the Government of India accepted Dr. Radhakrishnan’s request, and since then, Teacher’s Day has been celebrated on September 5 every year.
Teachers are the guiding angels, they teach us about good and bad, about life, about the importance of life, thus Teacher’s Day is an amazing opportunity to thank them.