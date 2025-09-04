Teacher’s Day 2025: Date, theme, history, significance, and why it is celebrated on September 5

Teachers' Day is a day dedicated to appreciating teachers. It may include celebrations to honor them for their special contributions in a particular area, or the community tone in education. Every year, Teacher’s Day is observed on September 5 to honor the teacher’s invaluable role in our lives.

Teacher’s Day theme 2025

Teacher’s Day 2025 theme is "Inspiring the Next Generation of Learners." The theme is blending well with the urge to inspire the learners upcoming generation.

The history behind Teacher’s Day in India

The history behind Teacher’s Day celebration is that Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan wished to dedicate his birthday as a mark to honour all the teachers across the nation for their commendable contribution to our lives.

In 1962, this request ofDr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was accepted by the Government of India. Since then, 5th September is celebrated as Teacher's Day.

On Teacher’s Day, school activities are replaced by celebration, thanks, and remembrance. In some schools, senior students take the responsibility of teaching in order to show their appreciation for the teachers.

The reason behind Why is Teacher’s Day is celebrated on September 5 every year

The reason for this lies behind Dr. Radhakrishnan’s own wish. His student wanted to celebrate his birthday, but he said that his birthday should be dedicated to honoring teachers across India instead. In 1962, the Government of India accepted Dr. Radhakrishnan’s request, and since then, Teacher’s Day has been celebrated on September 5 every year.