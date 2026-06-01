/Taiwanese BTS fans pray to the God of Love to get Arirang concert tickets

Fans of the iconic K-pop boy band BTS are turning to the gods to secure tickets to their upcoming concert in the country. As part of their "Arirang" World Tour, BTS are due to perform in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on November 19, 21–22, 2026, at the Kaohsiung National Stadium. The tickets will go on sale in early June, and every die-hard fan knows what a mammoth task it is to be among the lucky few who are able to lay their hands on them. To make their dream come true, Taiwanese are seeking divine intervention, quite literally. Bangkok Post reported that BTS fans in Taiwan are praying to Yue Lao, the Taoist god of love and marriage, hoping for a matchmaking miracle. A fan told the outlet that "praying to the God of Love is the most efficient", and that getting tickets to their concert is nothing less than a love match.

They thronged to Taipei's Bangka Longshan Temple over the weekend and offered snacks in purple packaging at the altar table. They also laid out the boy band's merchandise, concert seat maps and wish lists along with the food. Notably, purple is the official BTS group colour. People in Taiwan believe Yue Lao ties the ankles of predestined couples with an invisible red thread, bringing them together, with time and distance not being obstacles. BTS fans in the country believe uniting with their favourite K-pop boy band is also a kind of love, and the Lord can help them get tickets to see them in action.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"If you truly believe in it, your wish will come true," a believer told the outlet. BTS's last performance in Taiwan was in 2018. The boy band went on a hiatus for military service in June 2022. They recently returned with their new album "Arirang" with a grand show in Seoul. The band is now on a world tour. They recently performed in several countries in the United States and later went to Mexico. Scenes from outside Mexico's presidential palace went viral, where hundreds of thousands of fans had gathered to get a glimpse of their favourite group as they met Claudia Sheinbaum, President of Mexico. At the concert, thousands gathered outside the stadium as BTS performed inside.

Confirmed BTS Asia Tour Dates

Busan, South Korea: June 12–13, 2026 (Busan Asiad Main Stadium)

Kaohsiung, Taiwan: November 19, 21–22, 2026 (Kaohsiung National Stadium)

Bangkok, Thailand: December 3, 5–6, 2026 (Rajamangala National Stadium)

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: December 12–13, 2026 (TM Stadium Nasional)

Singapore: December 19, 20, 22, 2026 (National Stadium)

Jakarta, Indonesia: December 26–27, 2026

Hong Kong: March 4, 6–7, 2027

Manila, Philippines: March 13–14, 2027