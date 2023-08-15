Taiwan Air Force almost blasts Coast Guard’s vessel, issues apology

Taiwan’s Air Force Tuesday (August 15) issued an apology to the country’s Coast Guard Administration (CGA) after one of its F-16 fighter jets errantly dropped a bomb too close to a CGA vessel.

The fighter jet was reportedly involved in a training session and badly missed its target. Air Force Chief of Staff General Tsao Chin-ping said the incident occurred on August 9.

During training, the jet missed its target in the sea and instead dropped the 2,000-pound MK-84 bomb off Pingtung's Jioupeng military base.

CGA vessel affected by the shockwave

The bomb triggered a massive shockwave after hitting the waters, which affected a manned CGA vessel faring in the vicinity. The General told the media that no casualties were reported as the vessel was sailing several nautical miles away from the spot where the bomb landed.

The Air Force has vowed to take strict action against the pilot and the instructor involved in the incident “for failing to properly supervise the bomb drop drill.”

CGA members vent frustration on social media

The incident came to light when several furious CGA members took to social media to express their disappointment with the Air Force drill.

Some of the members claimed they had to seek medical attention because of the shockwaves that the bomb triggered.

Not just that, it was also revealed, which General Tsao also confirmed to the media, that a US-made MIM-104F (PAC-3) Patriot missile also exploded prematurely during Tuesday drills.

Local media reported it was the first time that a US missile had exploded prematurely before hitting the target. General Tsao said the Air Force and the military’s research unit were investigating what led to the premature explosion.

More about MK-84 bombs

Taiwanese F-16 fighter jets, armed with MK-84 bombs, frequently participate in military drills simulating scenarios of a potential Chinese invasion.

Watch: Taiwan Vice President in US: Lai's trip includes two layovers at New York and San Francisco

The American Mk-84 general-purpose bomb, weighing 2,000 pounds, consists of a 1,000-pound steel casing and 946 pounds of Tritonal filler—a blend of aluminium and TNT.

This composition grants the Mk 84 an explosive power equivalent to nearly half a ton of TNT, taking into account Tritonal's approximately 20 per cent higher potency than TNT.

With a lethal radius, the Mk 84 can cause fatalities within a range of up to 1,181 feet, while its capability to inflict severe injuries extends to distances of up to 2,624 feet.