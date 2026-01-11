/Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2026: History, significance and timeless teachings that awakened India’s youth

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti is observed every year on January 12 with deep devotion and respect, as he was greatest spiritual leaders and thinkers. The sacred day also holds strong cultural and national importance. Known as the torchbearer of Sanatan Dharma and Vedanta philosophy, Swami Vivekananda continues to inspire generations with his teachings on discipline, strength, patriotism, spirituality, and self-belief.

What is the history and significance of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti?

One of India’s greatest spiritual leaders and thinkers, Swami Vivekananda Jayanti was born in 1863 in Kolkata as Narendranath Datta. He was a key disciple of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and played a major role in introducing Indian philosophies of Vedanta and Yoga to the Western world.

Swami Vivekananda rose to global prominence after his historic speech at the Parliament of the World’s Religions in Chicago in 1893, where his opening words, “Sisters and Brothers of America,” earned him a standing ovation. His message of universal brotherhood, religious tolerance and spiritual humanism left a lasting impact across cultures.

The day is also celebrated as National Youth Day in India, highlighting his emphasis on youth empowerment, character-building and self-belief. Swami Vivekananda believed that the strength of a nation lies in its young people and encouraged them to combine spiritual wisdom with scientific temper and social responsibility.

The Government of India has been observing January 12th as National Youth Day since 1984 to honour Swami Vivekananda's invaluable contribution to the upliftment of youth.