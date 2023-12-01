Survey reveals 45% of workers willing to accept pay cut for remote work

A recent survey of more than 1,100 Australian workers has revealed that 45 per cent of employees would be willing to accept a pay cut in exchange for better remote work flexibility.

The survey, conducted in 2020-21, found that workers were ready to give up $3000 to $6000 in annual wages (10 per cent of their salaries) if they were allowed to do work from home. Some 20 per cent of the workers even said they were ready to give up one-third of their salaries for remote work benefits.

However, a majority of 55 per cent of surveyed workers said they were unwilling to sacrifice a part of their salaries as they saw no additional benefits with remote working or expressed concerns regarding its impact on their productivity.

Women prefer remote work more than men

The survey also revealed that more women were likely to prefer work-from-home benefits than men. Of those surveyed, female workers were 30 per cent more likely to opt for remote work benefits in exchange for pay cuts.

Those aged above 30, in their 30s and 40s, were more likely to opt for remote working than those in their 20s.

Couples with children were more likely to take work-from-home benefits than those who have no children, single couples or those who live alone or with others.

Remote work and human relationships

Eurek Alert quoted lead researcher Akshay Vij as saying that those who preferred working from the office cared more about their relationship with colleagues.

“We found that attitudes towards the impacts of remote working on human relationships and interactions were a significant predictor of these differences. For example, workers who didn’t place a positive value on remote working are more concerned about their relationship with colleagues and their supervisors, as well as missing out on opportunities for learning and career advancement,” he said.

He also added that workers who had less experience with remote working arrangements were more positive about working from home.

Remote working to stay

Even as the era of the COVID-19 pandemic is long gone, experts believe the format is here to stay.

“Evidence shows that working from home will continue at higher levels than pre-pandemic, although there is likely to be considerable disparity in the uptake of remote working among different demographic groups. Working from home is not going to be suitable for everyone. It’s about trying to find what works for you and your employer and getting the balance right,” Vij said.