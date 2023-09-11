Sun reporter matched with suspected Chinese spy Chris Cash on dating app

In another twist to the story of a suspected Chinese spy working in the British Parliament, it was revealed by The Sun tabloid that one of its political reporters matched with him on a dating app.



British police informed at the weekend that a man, identified as Chris Cash, was arrested from his home in Edinburgh for spying, as the Sunday Times reported that he was working as a researcher in the parliament of Britain.



He was arrested in March by Metropolitan Police Service officers, along with another man who was in his thirties, on suspicion of offences under the Official Secrets Act and both of them were bailed until October.

Not a great match

Speaking about her close call with the suspected spy on the dating app Hinge, Sun Political correspondent Noa Hoffman revealed, “Swiping through dating apps, you quickly learn how many weird men are out there and, importantly, how to avoid them. What no one prepares you for are the warning signs you could be flirting with a spy for the Chinese.”

“I matched with Mr X on Hinge after being impressed by his sweet profile. He was attractive, clearly into sports and had a thriving social life. On the app he told me he worked in Parliament, just as I do,” she added.



“We bonded over our favourite glitzy Westminster drink receptions and even dating disaster stories, which now seems ironic. He said he worked for a high-profile organisation advising MPs on China. He spoke passionately about how he lived in the country but was now banned from returning,” she narrated, as reported by The Sun.



“And he discussed his admiration and connections to senior Tory MPs interested in the region. We arranged to go for drinks at a swanky Covent Garden cocktail bar on multiple occasions – but at the last minute something always came up. Eventually I lost interest,” she said.

WATCH | Gravitas: Exposed: How China is using LinkedIn for espionage

“But I often saw him swanning around parliament and he continued to message me and many other journalists with briefings on China and invitations to "Westminster China Policy'' socials. My jaw dropped when I learned he’d been arrested in March on spying allegations,” the reporter added.

China 'refutes' spying allegations

Meanwhile, China had said that it "resolutely opposes" the allegations of spying levied by the United Kingdom after the suspect's arrest.



"The so-called claim that China is conducting espionage activities against the UK is pure fabrication," said foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning, in a press news conference. "China resolutely opposes this,” she added.



"We urge the UK to stop spreading disinformation and stop its anti-China political manipulation and malicious slander,” Mao stated.

(With inputs from agencies)