/Suhail Star: What does its appearance mean for UAE? When and how to see it

The Suhail star signals the retreat of extreme heat in Arab nations and the arrival of cooler nights. Also known as Canopus, it has traditionally served as a marker for the end of summers in the Arabian Peninsula. The UAE is waiting for the Suhail star to rise. When is that going to happen? According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society, the star will rise on August 24 in the south-eastern part of the sky.

Suhail star's appearance does not mean that the heat will immediately ebb. However, for the longest time, it has been associated with temperatures dropping slowly, providing relief to the people as milder weather kicks in. Suhail star can appear any time between August and September. This year, it is expected to become visible on August 24 near dawn. This will mark the beginning of the traditional Suhail season, which will last for around 53 days.

How to spot the Suhail star?

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Just like any other celestial event, the best chance to see it is when the skies are darkest. You would have to look for a place located at a height and with minimal light pollution. You should be able to locate it 30 to 50 minutes before sunrise near the horizon in the south-eastern sky.

What does Suhail star stand for in UAE?



For centuries, people have observed that the weather starts to cool down when the star appears. Other changes include increased humidity, cooler nights, early morning fog, strong south-easterly winds, and moderate temperatures inland. The south-easterly winds typically move towards the Hajar Mountains in Oman and the east coast of the UAE.