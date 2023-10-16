Study reveals latest SUV models emit more climate damaging gases than older ones

With the increasing popularity of SUVs in the UK, a study has revealed that the cars bought today have higher carbon emissions than the ones bought in 2013.

The study conducted by Possible, a climate campaign group calculated that the rising sales of SUVs and the fact they tend to be notably heavier than the traditional models previously bought, means the average conventional-engined car bought in 2023 has higher carbon emissions than its 2013 equivalent.

The study comes amid increasing concerns about the environmental, health and safety impacts of the rising popularity of SUVs in the country.

The data found the carbon impact of the rich people's driving habits to have damaged the climate more than those of the middle class. This is because the data showed a strong correlation between income and owning a large SUV.

According to the stats, vehicle ownership of households in the top 20 per cent of the income bracket are 81 per cent more likely to own a highly emitting car than the rest 80 per cent. Furthermore, the data showed that the top 20 per cent group drives three times as many miles a year as those in the bottom income bracket.

The car ownership data in the Lonon borough of Kensington and Chelsea found that having a SUV car such as the Land Rover Defender is associated with living in a richer area.

The study urges the need to differentiate charges for drivers based on greenhouse gas emissions rather than emissions with direct public health effects like nitrogen oxides (NOx).

It highlights concerns that older cars emitting more NOx are used by less wealthy individuals in urban areas, while high greenhouse emissions often result from wealthier people purchasing large SUVs.

Some areas like Lambeth Lambeth, in south London, charge owners of the heaviest, most high-emission vehicles, more than four times as much for an annual parking permit than for the smallest cars. A similar scheme has been adopted in Kensington and Chelsea which has a differential of up to 10 times.

SUVs are even more prevalent in some other countries, including the United States, India etc.

