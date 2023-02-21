Stroke patients can regain arm control using new neurotechnology, says research

A report from the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University suggests a neurotechnology can stimulate the spinal cord instantly and enhance arm and hand mobility. Furthermore, it can help people impacted by stroke conduct their daily routine without external help. This neurotechnology involves a pair of metal electrodes similar to spaghetti strands implanted along the neck. They allow the stroke patients to open and close their fists, lift their arms above their heads and use a fork when the neural circuits are intact.

Strokes limit our physical autonomy, and cardiologists predict a grim future for them. According to research, one in four adults above 25 will suffer a stroke. Moreover, 75% of this population will have a problem controlling the motion of their hands.

The chronic stage of paralysis begins six months after the stroke. Doctors have not found any specific treatment for this stage. However, researchers believe that the latest neurotechnology has the potential to offer hope to people living with impairments declared untreatable or permanent.

The new technology is already in use to treat high-grade and consistent pain. Moreover, multiple research groups have proven that spinal cord stimulation can restore leg movements after a spinal cord injury.

However, there are many challenges scientists have to face before they utilise the new neurotechnology healing stroke patients. The unique structure of human hands, a wide range of motions, and the complexity of neural signals are some of them.

Researchers have spent years on preclinical studies of neurotechnology using computer modelling and animal testing in macaque monkeys with partial arm paralysis. Clinical assessments in humans showed that stimulation targeting cervical nerve roots improved strength and range of motion. The researchers have also reported unexpected long-term effects of the device, suggesting it can work as an assistive and healing method for upper limb recovery.

