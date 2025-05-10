After India's response to the Pahalgam attack with Operation Sindoor, the International media and Pakistan-backed organisations continued spreading rumours and false claims on the internet.

FACT CHECK - 1

The latest in the series of fake news, Qatar news agency Al Jazeera, citing Reuters, claimed that 10 explosions occurred in Srinagar. PIB fact-checked it and said that the claim was fake.

"@AJEnglish has claimed that there have been about 10 explosions around Srinagar airport in J&K. This claim is Fake," PIB wrote on the social media platform X.

"Rely only on official sources for authentic information. Do not fall for these false claims intended to #mislead and cause confusion," it added.

.@AJEnglish has claimed that there have been about 10 explosions around #Srinagar airport in J&K.



#PIBFactCheck



💠This claim is #Fake



💠Rely only on official sources for authentic information. Do not fall for these false claims intended to #mislead and cause confusion.… pic.twitter.com/vRiiJfUmJg — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 9, 2025

FACT CHECK - 2

In another false claim, an old video of students from a private defence coaching institute celebrating their selection into the Indian Army was circulated on social media, claiming it shows Indian soldiers crying. The claim was fact-checked by the PIB.

"Old Video Alert! In an old video, it is being claimed that Indian soldiers are crying and abandoning their posts as the India-Pakistan war intensifies," PIB wrote.

"This video was posted on Instagram on April 27 and is NOT related to the Indian Army! The video depicts students from a private defence coaching institute celebrating their selection into the Indian Army. The youth in the video reportedly became emotional with joy upon receiving news of their successful recruitment," it added.

⚠️Old Video Alert!



In an old video, it is being claimed that Indian soldiers are crying and abandoning their posts as the India-Pakistan war intensifies



#PIBFactCheck



✅ This video was posted on Instagram on April 27 and is NOT related to the Indian Army!… pic.twitter.com/wy6EzBUnab — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 9, 2025

FACT CHECK - 3

A false claim was circulated on the internet that there was a temporary closure of services on the Delhi-Mumbai airline route. The false information was fact-checked by PIB.

"The Airports Authority of India has extended the temporary closure of 25 segments of Air Traffic Service (ATS) routes within the Delhi & Mumbai Flight Information Regions due to operational reasons," PIB said on X.

It is being claimed that there is a temporary closure of services on Delhi-Mumbai airline route.#PIBFactCheck



❌This claim is #FAKE



💠The Airports Authority of India has extended the temporary closure of 25 segments of Air Traffic Service (ATS) routes within the Delhi &… pic.twitter.com/jdC630a1BA — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 9, 2025

FACT CHECK - 4

In another fake news, a video was shared on X claiming that India had carried out a drone attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan. The claim was fake.

"A video shared on social media claims that India has carried out a drone attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara. This claim is completely fake," PIB said.

"Such content is created to spread communal hatred. Please be cautious. Do not forward such videos," it added.

सोशल मीडिया पर साझा किए गए एक वीडियो में दावा किया जा रहा है कि भारत ने ननकाना साहिब गुरुद्वारे पर ड्रोन हमला किया है। #PIBFactCheck



❌यह दावा पूरी तरह फर्जी है।



▶️ सांप्रदायिक विद्वेष फैलाने के लिए ऐसे कंटेन्ट बनाए जाते हैं।



▶️ कृपया सतर्क रहें। ऐसे वीडियो फॉरवर्ड न करें।… pic.twitter.com/59omIJx9r6 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 10, 2025

FACT CHECK - 5

Furthermore, several social media posts claimed that a cyber attack by Pakistan had caused 70% of India's electricity grid to become dysfunctional. The claim is fake.

🚨 Attention: False Claim Circulating Online! 🚨



Social media posts are asserting that a cyber attack by #Pakistan has caused 70% of India's electricity grid to become dysfunctional.#PIBFactCheck



❌This claim is #FAKE#IndiaFightsPropaganda pic.twitter.com/8Gcmcm4vYq — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 10, 2025

FACT CHECK - 6

"Did 3 IAF Jets Crash in the Himalayas?" NO! The claim is fake.

"Several pro-Pakistan social media accounts are falsely claiming that three fighter jets have crashed in different areas of the Himalayan region," PIB said on X.

" The image being circulated is old, dating back to 2016," it fact-checked it.