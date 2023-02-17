Startling claims against Barclays ex-boss Jes Staley linked to Jeffrey Epstein in new lawsuit

Years after the death of Jeffrey Epstein, horrific details about the sexual abuse linked to the American billionaire continue to emerge. Now, Jes Staley, the former boss of Barclays, has been accused of having discussions with Epstein on photographs of young women in sexually suggestive poses. He allegedly exchanged over 1,200 emails with the American financier, according to a lawsuit filed in the United States, reports have said. These emails allegedly included messages about “women who they referred to by the names of Disney princesses that Epstein [allegedly] procured for Staley”.

While Staley has denied the claims against him, the US Virgin Islands (USVI) lawsuit has also accused JP Morgan Chase, his ex-employer, of helping Epstein's trafficking of women and girls, a report published by British news website The Guardian has pointed out. Staley is not a party to the new lawsuit.

Despite the house arrest of the financier in 2008 in a related case, according to the allegations highlighted in the report, the American banking giant continued to communicate with Epstein. “On 8 January 2009 – around the time of Staley’s scheduled visit to Palm Beach – Epstein wired $2,000 from his JPMorgan account to a woman with an eastern European surname,” reads the suit.

This is the latest in the series of allegations after it was claimed that JP Morgan "personally observed" the former client's misconduct.

In 2021, Staley quit Barclays amid anger related to a British regulatory probe if the bank had been transparent about its relationship with Epstein. Stressing that he was "friendly" with Epstein, Staley has said in the past that he did not have a clue about his alleged crimes and ended the friendship before taking over as Barclays boss. In a report on the UK investigation, The Wall Street Journal pointed out amid the backlash that Staley provided an incomplete picture of his friendship with Epstein.

One of the purported conversations between Staley and Epstein has been highlighted in the suit when Staley allegedly wrote to the billionaire: “That was fun. Say hi to Snow White.” “[W]hat character would you like next?” Epstein allegedly responded. “Beauty and the Beast," was the response.

Epstein died from suicide in 2019 by hanging in a jail.

