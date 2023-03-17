St Patrick's Day 2023 updates: Everything about Parade cheer, Temple Bar scenes & Supermarket opening hours

St. Patrick's Day 2023 is a unique celebration across Ireland and many other parts of the world. On this day, parades take place in various cities, towns, and villages in Ireland. The biggest events were held in Dublin, Cork, Galway, and Belfast. Around five lakh people descend on the streets of Dublin for the national parade every year. In Ireland, the Women's National Football Team are the Grand Marshal for the St. Patrick's Day parade. Furthermore, Patrick Duffy is the International Guest of Honour for St. Patrick's Day 2023.

Here are all the updates for St. Patrick's Day 2023, including the parade details, scenes from the temple bar and supermarket opening hours.

St. Patrick's Day 2023: Parade Cheer

According to the organisers, the Dublin parade on St. Patrick's Day would be the 'biggest and most ambitious parade produced in scale, creativity and participants.' The Dublin parade started on Friday, March 17, from noon, and continued till 2 PM in the Dublin city centre. It began from the Parnell square and ended at the Cuffe St/Kevin St junction.

St. Patrick's Day 2023: Temple Bar Scenes

St. Patrick's Day celebrations are grand and joyous across Ireland, as the revellers paint the towns and cities green. More than half a million people visit the Dublin parade in the afternoon. Other parades across the nation also witness a huge crowds. However, the iconic Temple Bar in Dublin is a unique place on St. Patrick's Day. Locals and tourists flock to the iconic area since early morning.

St. Patrick's Day 2023: Supermarket Opening Hours