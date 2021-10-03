South Pole records most severe cold season: Report

According to reports, the South Pole recorded extraordinarily cold temperatures this year between April and September reporting -61.1 centigrade which was the coldest ever recorded.

The previous coldest temperature was -60.6 centigrades in 1976, informed Stefano Di Battista who has closely watched and published research on Antarctic temperatures.

1/1 Extraordinary coreless winter (April - September) at South Pole Station. The average as been -61.1 °C the coldest ever recoded. This value set -2.2 °C on the reference 1981-2010 and -2.5 °C on 1991-2020. Previous record -60.6 °C in 1976 pic.twitter.com/m8uWF5mt0c — Stefano Di Battista (@pinturicchio_60) October 1, 2021 ×

Battista said the average of all the four months between June to September the temperature had broken -60 °C. It has reportedly happened just thrice earlier, according to Battista in the winters of 1971, 1975 and 1978.

The development comes amid reports of global warming across the world as countries struggle to limit emissions and phase-out of coal-fired power generation.

EU's Earth monitoring service had said recently that wildfires in the Mediterranean, North America and Siberia had caused record levels of CO2 emissions this year. There have been record levels of heatwaves and droughts also this year.

In a startling revelation, the EU's earth centre said the Arctic Circle released 66 million tonnes of CO2 from June through August even as major fires hit northeastern Siberia in June.

Record temperatures were also witnessed in western US and British Columbia in Canada with the mercury hitting nearly 50 degrees Celsius. Major fires had also hit Spain and Portugal in August.

Turkey also recorded major fires including Greece, Tunisia, Albania, North Macedonia and Greece.

(With inputs from Agencies)