Social media users claim President Biden's clip a deepfake as video goes viral

A video clip uploaded by the Democratic party on its official Twitter account has gone viral with people accusing it of being a "deepfake" video.

In the 17-second clip, the US president is seen speaking about the January 6 Capitol riots in which he says: "You can't be pro-insurrection and pro-cop, you can't be pro-insurrection and pro-democracy, you can't be pro-insurrection and pro-American" as he hits out a former US president Donald Trump.

The post has currently liked by over 6,500 people with over 1,300 retweets. Social media users have cast doubt over Biden's appearance who looks different in another video shot on the same day but experts say it is due to lighting.

Why is he looking like that and why isn't he blinking?? — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) July 27, 2022 ×

Why is one of his eyes way bigger than the other? — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) July 27, 2022 ×

In fact, the White House released another longer version of the video which is over 11 minutes as some doubted the Twitter video since they said the president does not blink but the YouTube video clearly shows the president blinking as he addresses viewers.

The commonly held belief that a person in deepfake videos does not blink is not true as experts say they do blink.

In the video, Biden commented on the Congressional committee report on the Captial riots in 2021 as right-wing Trump followers stormed the building. Newsmax commentator Benny Johnson in a tweet said: "Count how many times Joe Biden blinks in this video" as many thought the video was a creation of an AI machine.

👀 WATCH: Biden Goes 40 Seconds Without Blinking https://t.co/DvEw7WOXpu — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) July 27, 2022 ×

Deepfake videos have proliferated in recent years with several targeting US President Biden and ex-president Trump including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, however, the current video created a social media storm as users were not able to properly discern claiming it was a deepfake based on the president's appearance.

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE