Size of nose, feet, a 'significant predictor' of penile length: Study

Nose size is a significant predictor of penile size, according to a new study that confirms the truth of an erstwhile myth about penis size.

The research by a team at Ulsan University Hospital in South Korea confirms an earlier 2021 study which had similar results.

The study was published in Translational Andrology and Urology. The study also showed that men with big feet are likely to have a penis with a wider circumference. Why is it so? Scientists think this is because of the higher levels of testosterone one is exposed to in the womb.

Testosterone plays a key role in the formation of both the nose as well as the genitals in baby boys.

Testosterone also controls limb formation in the womb.

"Nose size is an important indicator of penile size and penile circumference increased with foot size. Several studies have suggested hormone exposure in the prenatal period affects the growth of reproductive organs," researcher Dr Sungwoo Hong, was quoted as saying by Daily Mail. How the study was done? For the latest investigation, researchers studied 1,160 men in their thirties and measured their nose size compared to their non-erect penis size. Are there any limitations to the study? The said study, while showing the relationship between the penis and nose sizes, "seems to have limited clinical significance".

"In addition, the number of patients who visited our urologic clinic was insufficient to represent the general population; however, the average size of the penis did not differ from that of the general population. Moreover, this finding is important in light of the relationship of the growth process of the penis and facial features with androgens, especially testosterone," the study said.

The study added that further research is needed to determine whether it is possible to enhance the size of the penis as well as the reproductive function by controlling obesity.