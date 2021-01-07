Denmark's new kids show about a man with a giant penis draws criticism 

Denmark has launched a new TV show for children which revolves around a man with a giant penis. Titled 'John Dillermand', the show is about a man who performs a number of tasks and rescues with the help of his giant penis - which is also the world's longest.



The show's target audience is children aged between four and eight years. The show launched on the Danish national broadcasting service, DR, over the weekend, and has garnered criticism.



“Is this really the message we want to send to children while we are in the middle of a huge #MeToo wave?” Danish author Anne Lise Marstrand-Jørgensen wrote in response to the show.



“It’s perpetuating the standard idea of a patriarchal society and normalising ‘locker room culture’, that’s been used to excuse a lot of bad behaviour from men,” Gender researcher Christian Groes said. “It’s meant to be funny – so it’s seen as harmless. But it’s not. And we’re teaching this to our kids.”

Here's the first episode.





There were some who praised it as well. Clinical psychologist Erla Heinesen Højsted supported the show and said, “John Dillermand talks to children and shares their way of thinking – and kids do find genitals funny.



“The show depicts a man who is impulsive and not always in control, who makes mistakes – as kids do, but crucially, Dillermand always makes it right,” Højsted added.



“He takes responsibility for his actions. When a woman in the show tells him that he should keep his penis in his pants, for instance, he listens. Which is nice. He is accountable.”



The channel DR responded to the criticism in a statement and said that the show could have easily been about "about a woman with no control over her vagina,” the makers just wanted people to enjoy the show.