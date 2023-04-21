Six-year-old shot after basketball rolls into North Carolina man's yard, suspect held in Florida

A furious neighbour shot a 6-year-old girl and her parents in North Carolina on Tuesday night when a basketball rolled into his yard. According to the kid's relatives and neighbours, the man was shot and a 6-year-old daughter was injured after youngsters went to recover a basketball that had rolled into the yard of a neighbour.

The accused man, Robert Louis Singletary, surrendered to authorities in Florida on Thursday, according to the Gaston County Police Department. The shooting is the latest in a string of recent shootings caused by seemingly insignificant situations.

The charges against Robert Louis Singletary are four counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On Tuesday, around 7.44 p.m (local time) police received a report of a guy discharging a gun outside residences in his neighbourhood. According to the report, one adult woman was grazed by a bullet and another guy was wounded but not hurt.

Robert Louis Singletary is out on bond after allegedly beating a woman with a hammer. Singletary surrendered to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday evening. The police department still offers a $1,000 prize for information that helps the continuing investigation.

In a statement, the Gaston County Police Department named the victims as William James White and Ashley Hildebrand.

White was in serious condition as of Thursday night. Hildebrand suffered a "grazing wound," the police department said. The child, who was shot and has not been identified because she is a minor, was treated and released from the hospital, police said.

"I want to say to the people of Gaston County — this sort of violence will not stand," Gaston Police Chief Stephen M. Zill said.

A neighbour who witnessed the shooting said it was shocking. "They were playing basketball and a ball rolled into his yard and they went to go and get it," Jonathan Robertson told WBTV. "It was just crazy."

A white man claimed self-defence after shooting a black teenager who rang his Kansas City doorbell last week. When a 20-year-old lady went to the wrong location while looking for a friend's residence in upstate New York, she was tragically shot by a resident.

(With inputs from agencies)



