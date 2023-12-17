Simba the Lion's regal birthday feast captivates visitors at Brazil zoo

Simba, the majestic lion of Brazil turned 15 and it was a feast for the taste buds of majestic creature and captivating scenes for the visitors on Saturday (Dec 16).

At the zoo in Rio de Janeiro, Simba indulged in a delectable feast made out of meat and chicken. As Simba ate, the distinguished visitors looked on in awe.

The distinguished guests at this celebratory affair included zoo visitors and Simba's devoted caretakers who expressed their pride in ensuring the lion's well-being throughout his tenure at the facility.

"I see the lion every day but he is very much in the limelight today. These 15 years, for us it is a great satisfaction to ensure his well-being, knowing that he’s been living well all these years with us, so it is something that we also celebrate," Simba's caretaker Leticia Feitosa told news agency Reuters.

A zoo visitor Natlia Agular told Reuters: "For me, it's incredible because I love lions, I've been here twice this year and he's (Simba) always sleeping, it's the first time I've been able to see him so close, I'm excited, I'm nervous, he's cute, he's a beautiful animal, incredible."

Biopargue do Rio's initiative

This festive occasion is integral to the BioParque do Rio's initiative, an animal welfare-focused initiative that implements dynamic routines in order to cater to the behavioral needs of each species.

Biologists at the zoo affirm that this program, centered around environmental enrichment, provides stimuli that enable the animals to exhibit behaviours akin to their natural habitats.

This way, the initiative is distinct from usual zookeeping in other parts of the world.