Shakespeare's First Folio to go under the hammer, expected to fetch $2.5m

An original copy of William Shakespeare's First Folio, the first published collection of his plays, is set to be auctioned next month in New York at Sotheby's. It is often referred to as the most important book in English literature. Reports suggested that the First Folio is expected to fetch $2.5m at the auction.

The First Folio was published in 1623, almost seven years after Shakespeare's death. It is a collection of 36 plays written by him. It is understood that in the absence of the First Folio, some of his most famous works would have been lost.

It is said that eighteen of the plays in the First Folio are not known to have been previously printed, such as 'The Tempest', 'Twelfth Night' and 'Measure for Measure' and more.

According to Sotheby's, out of the 750 copies, only less than a third are still accounted for. The auction house added that less than 20 are privately owned.

As quoted by media outlets, Gabriel Heaton, the specialist and director of the books departments, said: "Shakespeare First Folio is without question, the most important publication in the history of English literature."

"Without this book, no Macbeth, no Twelfth Night, no Winter's Tale. About half of Shakespeare's plays were first published in this volume," Heaton added.

Richard Austin, Sotheby’s global head of books and manuscripts said, "The appearance of a Shakespeare First Folio on the market is always a major event, with so few copies remaining in private hands."

