/'Seat anxiety' is causing Britons to cancel plans and pay 'comfort tax'. What is it?

A study has found that most Britons cancel plans for fear of not being able to fit into plane seats or being uncomfortable when outside. Online healthcare provider Numan found that millions of adults in the UK decide against attending weddings and taking flights because of their bodies and weight. This fear is being termed "seat anxiety", Numan said. The Seat Anxiety Index surveyed 3,000 British adults, the Daily Mail reported. Thirty-four per cent of overweight or obese participants admitted that they feared being in the middle seat on a plane.

Their fears were centred on the premise of causing embarrassment for themselves in public settings. More than one in five said that at events, they were afraid of sitting in plastic chairs. Others said they felt uncomfortable with bar stools, window and aisle seats. The fear and discomfort increased manifold in the case of middle seats, as they are stuck between others, with a lack of legroom and a place to lean.

Obesity translated to lack of confidence

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The lack of confidence that they felt because of being overweight or obese in public spaces often translated into cancelling or changing plans. They admitted ditching going to the gym, playing a sport and social gatherings. One-third of participants said they avoided going to weddings, parties and restaurants because of the seating issues. Nearly 17 per cent avoided going to the doctor because of their body size, one of the more troubling revelations.

One third of the participants said that to avoid hassles, they were open to paying for upgrades and extra legroom, which could cost them £154 over and above the regular cost. Numan called it the "comfort tax", and calculated that proportionate to the UK population, it would cost around £ 1.4 billion. A third of respondents said they hoped they could fly on planes without worrying about causing discomfort, and one in five said they wished they could go out to eat without stressing about how and where they would sit.

Women suffered more than men