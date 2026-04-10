/Seagulls are watching, waiting and staging coordinated attacks on humans

Experts have warned that the seagull attacks are becoming increasingly coordinated after a group of them attacked people celebrating Easter at a park. The incident happened at an Easter Egg hunt in Inverness, where people had to duck and scramble for cover as the birds swooped at the crowds. The organisers of the event, Inverness Business Improvement District (BID), said that at least 16 such incidents involving seagulls happened on the day. Experts say that the birds are carrying out these acts in a highly coordinated manner and ambushing people by finding the right opportunity. BID ambassador, Janice Worthing, said the ambush is "frequent and coordinated behaviour from adult gulls." She said the birds stay around, watch and strike when they find the right opportunity. Worthing said, when they find opportunities, they call in others before “repeatedly swooping at and, in some cases, striking members of the public, including young children.”

Seagull management programmes

She has told people to remain alert as the seagull breeding season has started. "We expect conflict and, in some cases, injuries. Gulls are really quick and can strike suddenly and decisively," Worthing said. Looking at the increasing cases of seagulls, programmes to manage the situation are being planned. Highland Council has devised a new reporting tool where the public can report encounters with aggressive seagulls. They are required to tell the date, location and describe the incidents. This data will be used to devise management projects to tackle the seagull menace. A council spokesperson told STV News that the data will help "determine whether patterns or hotspots exist" and if the aggressive behaviour could be because of "chick protection" or linked to "food scavenging".

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Flap your arms, draw googly eyes to deter seagulls