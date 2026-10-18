/Scream out loud: How Spain became the world’s escape-room capital with horror hotels and immersive puzzles

Tourist attractions in many countries include horror-themed experiences and immersive adventures. But Spain stands out in this regard, with a report in The Times describing the European nation as ‘the world’s escape-room capital’. Many of these attractions feature elaborate sets, live actors and experiences that blur the line between gaming and theatre. Ahead of Halloween, here is a look:

Insomnia Hotel, a great example of Spain's ‘horror tourism’

The creepy Insomnia Hotel in Catalonia features coffins, sinister dolls and dismembered limbs, with visitors invited to solve unique puzzles. The hotel located outside Berga in the foothills of the Catalan Pyrenees, draws international visitors seeking an unconventional overnight stay. The Kruggers’ Secret is a horror-themed experience at the hotel in which guests tackle puzzles before enjoying dinner and spending the night in one of its six rooms. At nearly €195 a night, the hotel attracts visitors from the US, Canada and Australia, according to The Times.

Before being transformed into a horror attraction, the building was part of the Rasos de Peguera ski resort, which closed in 2004 amid a lack of snow.

Spain wins escape-room awards

Did you know that escape-room attractions have their own international rankings? Spain dominated the 2025 Top Escape Rooms Project Enthusiasts’ Choice Awards (TERPECA), with five entries among the global top 10.

The country’s Magic Universe in Madrid ranked second in the world, while The Kruggers’ Secret at Insomnia Hotel ranked fourth.

A Legendary Adventure in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Londium near Barcelona and The Tavern in Terrassa also featured among the top 10.

Spain has nearly 4,000 escape rooms

The distinction is no accident. Spain has nearly 4,000 escape rooms, compared with around 2,000 in Britain, according to The Times.

The country’s escape-room industry has increasingly focused on immersive environments, large-scale sets and interactions with actors.

These attractions involve much more than solving riddles in a locked room. Visitors often navigate elaborate fictional worlds designed to evoke blockbuster films.

Consultant Katie Falcon-Uff told The Times that relatively affordable commercial property in Spain allows operators to build larger experiences, often occupying nearly 100 square metres.

From full-sized trains to boats: As creepy as it gets

Spanish escape-room experiences range from full-sized replicas of trains and castles to environments that use scents and other sensory effects to create convincing atmospheres.

Actors also play an important role in making each session feel like a live performance rather than a conventional puzzle game.

According to Falcon-Uff, a successful escape room needs three key elements: a convincing physical environment, a well-paced storyline and original puzzles that challenge players without making the experience excessively difficult.