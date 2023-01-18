Scottish Broadcaster Ken Bruce quits BBC Radio 2 after 31 years, Check what's his next stint

Scottish Broadcaster Whas made the decision to quit BBC Radio 2. The remarkable 45-year eventful journey of the beloved host is coming to an end. On Tuesday morning, the presenter broke the news to his audience. He said that his final programme would air in March. Bruce stated on his leaving that nothing remains the same forever and that when his current contract expires in March 2023, it is the perfect moment for him to leave Radio 2. He added that it has been a pleasant time for him since he has worked with so many lovely people and made so many new friends.

However, he believed it is time for a change after 45 years of full-time broadcasting on BBC Radio. Bruce also cleared that this is totally his decision, although he would want to continue his work in the next years in a different fashion due to certain new chances, the specifics of which will soon be made public. I will always be proud of my association with the BBC and Radio 2 in particular. I would like to thank everyone who has helped to make the mid-morning show a success, he added.

What is the next stint for Scottish Broadcaster Ken Bruce?

Bruce will join Greatest Hits Radio in April. A brand-new mid-morning programme hosted by the popular personality will air from 10 am to 1 pm. The show will begin on April 3. Bruce, while talking about his new job, said that there cannot be a better way to celebrate my 45 years in radio than with a new adventure. It will be a brand-new show on Greatest Hits Radio. I am saying brand-new but there will still be PopMaster, me and my musings. And there will be all the great records you know and love from the 70s, 80s and 90s.

Who is Ken Bruce?

As a staff presenter for BBC Radio Scotland, Ken joined the BBC in 1977. In 1984, he held his first regular position on Radio 2 as host of the Saturday Late Show. The following year, he took Terry Wogan's place as host of the Radio 2 Breakfast Show. After a brief run on late nights and early mornings, he went to mid mornings in 1986. In January 1992, he returned to mid mornings, where the show's most recent weekly audience was 8.56 million. Since 1988, Ken has also hosted Sunday Night is Music Night and the Radio 2 broadcast of the Eurovision song contest. Tracks of My Years, in which a renowned person choose their favourite recordings, PopMaster, a quiz that has been running for 25 years, and The Piano Room, which recently debuted, are some of Ken's most well-known programmes.

