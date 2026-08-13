/Scientists warn fungus from mummies could be spreading and pose danger to humans

Handling mummified remains poses a risk of fungus spreading to humans, which could pose a danger to their health. According to a study by scientists at the University of Staffordshire, microbial growth on mummified human and animal remains could transfer to those who handle the remains and the buyers. Many people are purchasing these mummified remains, including hands and feet. The researchers went through 128 online posts and auction listings and found that very few of them provided guidelines on the safe handling of remains.

The listings were non-compliant with postal regulations and put everyone involved in the process of delivering the remains, such as delivery workers and customs officials, at risk. Hands, feet and heads at different levels of preservation were up for sale in the listings. Some of the posts showed people handling mummified human remains without gloves.

If the remains are not packaged and stored appropriately, biodeterioration and fungal growth can accelerate, with fungal spores spreading into the air. Substances used in embalming could be highly toxic, such as arsenic, mercury, and lead.

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When fungus from mummies allegedly killed humans

Notably, Aspergillus spores are believed to have killed 10 out of 12 conservation scientists who opened the tomb of King Casimir IV Jagiellon in Kraków in the 1970s. Similarly, Aspergillosis likely was the reason for Lord Carnarvon’s death, as he apparently inhaled the spores in Tutankhamun’s tomb.

“The rise of the internet, especially social media, has amplified international trafficking and driven demand for unique cultural heritage, including mummified humans and animals,” Lead author Dr Kirsty Squires, Professor of Human Bioarchaeology at the University of Staffordshire, said.

Scientists said that while fungal growth was not visible, and extensive deterioration might not always be present on the surface, that does not mean the microbes are not there. They warned that microbial colonisation may not always be visible. "These preserved remains pose health and biosecurity risks, due to the toxicity of embalming methods and/or suboptimal storage that can promote microbial growth," she said.

The research revealed that mummified remains sold online exhibit signs of biodeterioration, but "sellers provide no safety guidance, suggesting limited awareness or deliberate disregard of hazards."