/Science behind why sudden weather shifts cause intense migraines

Sudden change in weather always comes with shifts in barometric (atmospheric) pressure, temperature, and humidity, which result in alteration of brain chemistry and disruption of blood flow. In this situation, the brain becomes highly sensitive to environmental change, and these fluctuations can initiate a severe attack.



Barometric pressure varies with altitude, temperature, and weather systems, where research indicates that it's connected to migraine. Medical experts also think that individuals having frequent headaches are more sensitive to environmental changes. They also indicate that the dynamic weather conditions can trigger migraine attacks in people who are already susceptible to the neurological disorder.



Dr Rajesh Kumar, consultant neurologist at Kailash Deepak Hospital, stated that all those who suffer from brain migraine report that their headaches become more frequent or severe when the weather changes abruptly. "Many people with migraines notice that their headaches worsen when the weather suddenly changes. Scientific research suggests that shifts in atmospheric conditions can act as a trigger in individuals who are already susceptible to migraines."

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"One of the most studied factors is barometric pressure, which is the weight of the air around us. When a storm approaches, barometric pressure often drops. Researchers believe that these pressure fluctuations may affect the brain's pain-sensitive structures and blood vessels, making the nervous system more likely to initiate a migraine attack. Even small changes in atmospheric pressure have been associated with an increased frequency of migraines in some people. Weather changes can also influence important brain chemicals such as serotonin, a neurotransmitter involved in pain regulation. According to experts, fluctuations in weather conditions may lead to temporary imbalances in serotonin levels, lowering the threshold for a migraine and making an attack more likely," he said.



He also noted that apart from pressure changes, other weather-related factors can also lead to migraine. These include extreme heat or cold, high humidity, bright sunlight, strong winds, dry air and thunderstorms. It has been found that sudden temperature swings can bring stress on the body; most importantly, hot weather may lead to dehydration, another well-known migraine trigger.



He also highlighted the expert's suggestion who describe that weather changes are not alone to act in the body. Instead, they frequently combine with other triggers such as lack of sleep, stress, skipped meals, or hormonal fluctuations. He noted that when several triggers occur together, the likelihood and severity of a migraine attack can increase significantly.



"For people who suspect weather-related migraines, maintaining a headache diary can help identify patterns. Tracking symptoms alongside weather conditions may make it easier to anticipate attacks and take preventive measures such as staying hydrated, getting adequate sleep, managing stress, and using prescribed medications when early warning signs appear," Dr Rajesh further said.

The doctor says weather-related migraines can be challenging

Dr Lovleena Nadir, senior consultant at The Women's Hospital, also spoke on migraines triggered by sudden weather change, indicating that it can be particularly challenging because people have little control over environmental conditions. She advised individuals, particularly women who experience recurring migraines, to monitor patterns by keeping a record of symptoms and weather conditions. Tracking factors such as heat, humidity, strong winds, cold weather and sudden pressure changes can help identify potential triggers.