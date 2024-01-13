Sadistic UK mom poisons own child, necessitating liver transplant

A UK woman was sentenced to 12 years in jail after she was found guilty of poisoning her own child, necessitating a liver transplant. The Birmingham Crown Court ruled that the mom poisoned her child with paracetamol and codeine at home as well as at two different hospitals.

What happened?

It was on September 9, 2016, when the woman took her child to a walk-in centre and claimed that they had a high temperature and difficulty breathing. However, the health of the child further deteriorated and they had to be taken to two different hospitals for treatment.

After showing improvement initially, the child fell so ill that an urgent liver transplant had to be carried out. Doctors described this situation as "acute, unexpected and unusual," as quoted by The Mirror.

How did the mom get caught?

The anomaly in the child’s health behaviour led to suspicion among doctors, after which an investigation was launched. Shockingly, it was revealed that the mum had been administering paracetamol and codeine to her child in both hospitals, hiding it from doctors, causing them to need the urgent liver transplant.

According to hospital records, the child was given the maximum recommended doses of paracetamol there was "no plausible reason for codeine being present in their system".

During the investigation, syringes were discovered in a dustbin by the child's hospital bed and in the mum's washbag in the hospital room. The syringes had traces of paracetamol and codeine, thus making it very clear that it was indeed the mom who poisoned her child.

Mother’s denial

Upon being confronted by the doctors, the mother dishonestly denied administering the drugs to her child. However, forensic scrutiny of her phone revealed searches about co-codamol overdose effects and a specific brand she had previously been prescribed for back pain, containing codeine and paracetamol.

Advanced scientific testing conducted in the USA, unavailable in the UK, on the child's urine confirmed liver failure resulted from a significant paracetamol overdose. The analysis also revealed past exposure to codeine and morphine over an extended period.

Despite the child's prior healthiness, they had been repeatedly seen by health professionals for exaggerated illnesses, undergoing 15 hospitalisations. The mother also falsely claimed the child was allergic to milk and nuts, leading to unnecessary allergy tests.

Found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, the mother received a 12-year prison sentence at Birmingham Crown Court on January 12.