Sadbhavana Diwas 2023: Here's why we celebrate Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary as Harmony Day

Sadbhavana Diwas 2023: Rajiv Gandhi was born on 20 August 1944. Every year, we celebrate India's sixth Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary as Sadbhavana Diwas or Harmony Day. The aim is to encourage peace, national integration and communal harmony among all religions. Many people also take the pledge to establish peace and harmony around them.

Rajiv Gandhi was the youngest prime minister of India. He was only 40 years old when he assumed the post. He is the son of Indira Gandhi, the first female prime minister of India, and the grandson of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of India.

He became prime minister after Indira Gandhi died in 1984. The Liberation Tigers of Tamil assassinated Rajiv Gandhi in 1991 when he was campaigning for elections. In his memory, the Congress Party established the Sadbhavana Diwas and Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award in 1992. The award recognises people who have dedicated their lives to promoting social harmony.

Here's all you need to know about Sadbhavana Diwas.

Sadbhvana Diwas Pledge

Here's the pledge for Sadbhavana Diwas.

"I take this solemn pledge that I will work for the emotional oneness and harmony of all the people of India regardless of caste, region, religion, or language. I further pledge that I shall resolve all differences among us through dialogue and constitutional means without resorting to violence."

History of Sadbhava Diwas

Rajiv Gandhi's modern perspective is reflected in his contributions to the nation's progress. In 1986, he suggested a National Education Policy to upgrade and expand higher education in India. In the same year, Rajiv Gandhi launched a federal government-based institution, the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), to enhance rural society by offering free residential education from Class 6th to Class 12th. Rajiv Gandhi's initiatives resulted in the establishment of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) in 1986. In addition, he constructed Public Call Offices (PCOs) to provide telephone service to outlying regions.

The first Sadbhava Diwas, celebrated in 1992, happened almost a year after Rajiv Gandhi died in a suicide bomb attack on Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur.

Why do we celebrate Sadbhavana Diwas?

The objective of Sadbhavana Diwas is to foster a sense of national unity and promote positive interactions among various faiths and cultures. It encourages peaceful coexistence among individuals and advises them to avoid violence. Sadbhavana Diwas aims to instil social harmony, unity, brotherhood, and love across society.