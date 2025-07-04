Will Ryo Tatsuki's prediction for Japan come true? Everyone is watching as July 5, the date she talked about, approaches. Over the last few weeks, the news of her prediction has spread like wildfire. Tourists cancelled their tickets to Japan after learning about it. Japan's meteorological agency has shunned these reports as a hoax and unscientific. Amid all the speculation and the scare, there is one thing about Tatsuki's predictions that is actually good news - the 15-year cycle. The manga writer warned in 1999 that a major disaster would strike between Japan and the Philippines. She said it will be worse than the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Tohoku, which shook the region with magnitude 9 tremors. Surprisingly, Tatsuki had also dreamt about the 2011 event, also known as the Great East Japan Earthquake. When Japan learned about her prophecies in 2020, she became a hot topic in the country. Now that 2025 is here, panic has taken over.

Take Ryo Tatsuki's prediction with a pinch of salt

However, there is one theory Japan can take heart from amid all the chaos. Mystics like Baba Vanga and Ryo Tatsuki have been credited with seeing major events ahead of time. But, sceptics say that their writing and visions aren't clear and often misinterpreted. So what they could have meant might not actually match the occurrences. Experts have also said that there is no backing for these predictions. either. Tatsuki herself has said that "everyone should be free to make their own interpretation." She thinks this is a good way to prepare for any disaster that might unfold. "I think it is important not to get overly swept up in the process and to act appropriately in consideration of expert opinion."

Ryo Tatsuki and the 15-year cycle

With this statement, Tatsuki has tried to quell all fears. Another thing that can calm your nerves is the pattern of Tatsuki's predictions. She doesn't give a specific time for an event, and according to people who have looked at her predictions, they either come true in 15 years or not. For eg, the lead vocalist of the rock band Queen, Freddie Mercury, died exactly 15 years after she first dreamt about his death - November 24, 1976 and November 24, 1991. However, with Tatsuki, the pattern is that if her prediction doesn't come true, it moves forward by 15 years. This means there is a high chance that the July 5 prophecy for Japan won't come true. In this case, based on the pattern, it will move forward by 15 years.

Tatsuki had also predicted the COVID-19 pandemic for 2020. The virus spread that year across the world, killing millions of people. She has also predicted its return in 2030. Let's keep our fingers crossed and hope that the year comes and goes, and the 15-year cycle kicks in. Here are some other predictions made by Ryo Tatsuki.