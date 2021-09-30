Russian superstar Yulia Peresild set to film space movie aboard International Space Station

Russian actress Yulia Peresild along with director Klim Shipenko are set to be launched on Soyuz spacecraft next week for the International Space Station(ISS) as Putin's regime races to beat Hollywood by making a movie in space which will be the world's first.

Yulia Peresild, 37, will be on the 12-day mission to space with Shipenko. The movie is reportedly based on a doctor who goes to the international space station to save a cosmonaut. The title of the movie is reportedly called 'Challenge'.

The Russian actress has practised intensively for the space journey. Peresild and Shipenko had attended the final examiniaton on Star City Cosmonaut Training Centre earlier this month as they began their final prepartion for the space flight.

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise had earlier announced a mega movie to be shot aboard the International Space Station (ISS). NASA had said the "Mission Impossible" star and his team will be shooting the film on the ISS which is reportedly a mega Universal project.

The Russian project is however set to beat the Hollywood's venture as Peresild and her crew will begin shooting next month.

Tom Cruise and director Doug Liman had reportedly booked a SpaceX rocket for next month to shoot the film even as Russia soon announced they would also be sending a crew to shoot a film.

Universal Pictures was reportedly set to layout a budge of $200 million for the project.