Russia launches e-visa for Indians: Check step-by-step application process, benefits & other details

In a significant move, Russia launched an e-visa program on Tuesday, August 1, to improve tourism and facilitate travel. It will grant easy visa access to travellers from 55 countries. Indian passport holders are also eligible to apply for the Russian e-visa.

The e-visa will have a 60-day validity, and travellers can stay up to 16 days in Russia. According to the government portal, Russian e-visa holders can get a tourist visa for up to six months if they have a hotel reservation.

The application process is fast and easy. Applicants are not required to submit any invitations or confirmations. They can conveniently fill in the application form on the official website, which is open 24/7. It eliminates the need to visit a consular agency during specific business hours. The facility will process the e-visa within four calendar days, including weekdays and bank holidays.

Here's everything you need to know about the application process for Russian e-visa.

How to Apply for a Russian E-Visa

1. Open the newly-launched official website for the Russian e-visa, https://electronic-visa.kdmid.ru/.

2. Scroll down to find the "fill in an e-visa application form" option and click on it.

3. Read all the information on the official website before filling out the unified electronic visa application form.

4. Once you accept all the terms and conditions and click on "Fill out a new application form," a new page will appear.

5. Click on "Register as a new user." When you successfully register yourself, you can log in and move ahead to fill out the application form.

6. After completing the application form, the next step is paying the consular fee of $40 (₹3,290).

7. Approved applicants will receive a notification for the e-visa. The applicant has to get a printout of the verification mail and carry it on their trip to Russia.

8. Travellers will show the printed notification on their arrival to Russia to the immigration authorities.

As per a report from the Border Guard Service of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation, the tourist flow to the nation plunged by 96.1 per cent in 2022. Russia launched the e-visa initiative to attract international visitors, promote cultural exchange, and enhance economic ties between the countries involved. The program is a boon for Indians who frequently travel to Russia.

