Respiratory allergies in monsoon: What are they, how to prevent them & when to see a doctor

During the monsoon season, respiratory problems are common in India because of the high humidity and pollution. It is crucial to take extra care of yourself during the rainy season and avoid respiratory allergies.

According to Very Well Health, respiratory allergies occur when the body mistakes harmful substances, and allergens, as dangerous. The immune system responds to false alarms and creates antibodies against allergens. Allergy symptoms occur when you come in contact with the substance, and the antibodies release allergic chemicals into the bloodstream.

There are two kinds of respiratory allergies, allergic asthma and allergic rhinitis. Allergic rhinitis, called hay fever, causes irritation, itchy eyes, and nasal symptoms, while allergic asthma results in airway constriction.

Although scientists do not entirely understand why respiratory allergies develop, they believe genetics and climate play a crucial role in their development. Allergens that may trigger respiratory allergies are pollen, pet dander, dust, mould, mildew and latex.

A physical examination can easily detect the presence of a respiratory allergy. However, taking an allergic test helps determine what you're allergic to. It includes skin tests and blood tests. Furthermore, an asthma test can help you identify your triggers.

Here are some ways in which you can prevent respiratory allergies this monsoon.

Watch out for AQI (Air Quality Index)

When the air quality is poor, it can become difficult to breathe. Unhealthy particles can travel up your nose and into your lungs. It's best to avoid areas with high levels of pollutants.

Keep yourself away from allergens

As monsoon brings a plethora of allergens, the best way to avoid respiratory allergies during monsoon is to stay away from them. Placing zippered coverings on your pillows and mattresses, washing bedding frequently in hot water, limiting stuffed animals in the bedroom, and dusting can help avoid triggers.

Use air conditioning wisely

Heat and humidity become unbearable during summertime in India. Using air conditioning units is a great way to avoid respiratory allergies.

Stay warm and dry

The highly-humid and windy weather during the monsoon season can lead to a build-up of sweat and bacteria, causing an allergic reaction. Thus, staying warm and dry throughout the monsoon season can help avoid respiratory allergies.

Eat healthily

Eating the right food and paying close attention to your diet can help prevent respiratory allergies.

Consult a doctor

It is physically impossible to avoid allergens entirely. One must consult a doctor when the symptoms are extreme and a person cannot manage respiratory allergies manually. The doctor might recommend medications to provide relief.

