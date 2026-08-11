/Red Riding Hood slapped with trigger warning for 'adult content' and 'themes of violence'

Cambridge University has slapped a woke warning next to the famous children's story Little Red Riding Hood. The Sun reported that during a webinar, students were told that a lecture on the history of bedtime stories contained “adult content” and “themes of violence”. The warning was issued by Clare College before a free online humanities course that was meant to prepare state sixth form pupils for university study.

In the course meant for A-level and GCSE students, Clare College asked students to critically analyse childhood stories. It urged students to read "beneath the surface" to understand the stories better. However, official notes carried a warning - “Content warning: Please note this session will involve discussion of some adult content including themes of violence, with reference to fairytales.”

Red Riding Hood has undergone several changes since it was first published in 1697. In the original fairytale, the wolf kills both the grandmother and Red Riding Hood. In the 19th century, the Brothers Grimm came out with a different version in which the wolf swallows both the girl and her grandmother whole, but a passing huntsman cuts open the sleeping wolf's belly and releases both of them alive. They then fill his stomach with stones, after which he drowns.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In 2011, Amanda Seyfried starred in a version of the story which was more frightening.

Commenting on the trigger warning, Lord Toby Young, of the Free Speech Union, said, “Putting trigger warnings on fairytales is infantilising, even for Cambridge.”

Past incidents of trigger warnings on literary works