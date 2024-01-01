Rebellion by robots, aliens and Russia-China war: Brazil’s ‘Nostradamus’ makes predictions for 2024

People across the world might be celebrating the arrival of the new year but ‘The Living Nostradamus’ has already made some dreadful predictions for 2024. Athos Salome, who hails from Brazil, has reportedly made some significant predictions in the past, including the Covid pandemic, the FIFA World Cup final, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the death of The Queen.

2024: Looks like an eventful year

Salome predicts that 2024 would be an "utterly transformative" year, which would witness drastic progress in the AI sector. He claims that AI will become ‘awakened’ and self-aware, which might even lead to a machine-led rebellion.

The self-proclaimed psychic further claims that humans would be finally able to contact aliens in the year 2024 but it won’t be a terrifying invasion. He says humans and aliens will develop communication through “encrypted signals intercepted by a network of telescopes”.

Watch: Happy New Year 2024: Firework displays and New Year's Eve events from around the world × The 37-year-old also predicts that an “asteroid abundant with rich materials” is hurtling for Earth and will land safely next year, sparking the new space race as countries fight to get their hands on it.

‘Russia and China to fight war’

“The living Nostradamus” also claimed that a World War 3-like situation could also emerge by events in the South China Sea or a major cyber attack. He also predicted a fight between Russia and China erupting into a full-blown war.

Salome has also warned of a global catastrophe, such as natural disasters that could sweep the globe. Speaking of the US, the man claims that the country will be battling with water and fire throughout the year, with wildfires wreaking havoc in California, Oregon and Washington and deadly floods inundating parts near the Gulf of Mexico.

‘No need to panic’

Athos Salome clarified that he doesn’t intend to cause panic among the masses through his predictions. He said none of his predictions are set in stone and there was always this opportunity to offer solutions to change them.