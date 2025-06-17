/Real-life Vicky Donor! Meet Ari Nagel, 'the Sperminator': Math professor and father to 165

Meet the real-life Vicky Donor, Ari Nagel. This maths professor is the father of 165 children, and I'm not kidding. The New York City man recently welcomed his 165th child into the world. However, he’s now planning to put a stop to his sperm donations.



Nagel, also known as The Sperminator, has been helping women conceive for several years.

Ari Nagel - the Sperminator

Nagel, a maths professor in Brooklyn, has assisted hundreds of women in getting pregnant over the past decade. In a recent interview with the New York Post, he revealed that he currently has ten women pregnant across multiple continents.

“I have ten women currently pregnant in the US, Canada, Asia, Africa, and Europe,” he told NYPost.

However, now, he's celebrating the birth of his latest baby in Connecticut. This was Nagel's fourth child with the same woman. As per NYPost, he has 56 kids in New York, 20 in New Jersey, and 13 in Connecticut.

Though many sperm donors chose to stay away from the child. But Nagel is different. Apart from donating the sperm, he also maintains a relationship with his children and often gets involved in their lives. He also enjoys vacationing with his kids.

“Some moms don’t want me to play a role, but I leave them the option if they change their mind, and most do once the child gets a little older and starts asking questions,” he said

Even the mother of some children had asked for financial support. However, due to a financial crunch, he was not able to provide the help.

Planning to stop?

After fathering over 160 children, Nagel has shared his plans to retire from sperm donation.

He intends to stop when he turns 50. “Physically I can keep going, but there may be increased risks for things like autism with older males,” he shared with the publication.

For those who are curious about Ari's fees, he does not charge for his services. ''I think the motivation of why I help these women, in some ways, is why does anyone have kids? I think in some ways I'm getting a lot of the joy and love that a lot of other parents experience,'' he said earlier on The Dr. Oz Show.