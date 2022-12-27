Real life Christmas miracle reported in US; A family of six had lost all hopes of living, then the heroes came

“The blizzard of the century” storm has so far claimed more than 60 people across the United States. But one family that nearly escaped a similar fate Friday night was of Demetrice and Danielle, who got stuck in Williamsville, New York along with their four children Aayden, 8, Aubree, 4, Jordynn, 2, and 9-month-old baby Judah. The storm had knocked power off, leaving the family stranded in fast-exacerbating bone-chilling weather. With no relief in sight, the family decided to pack into their vehicle and embark on the risky journey to safety. Soon they realized they might have made the worst mistake of their life.

The deadly storm had turned roads into icy traps for vehicles. Visibility was almost zero. Traffic lights and stop signs were hardly visible. The Arctic blast that struck New York that day made driving a perilous task. Even with their bright lights on, vehicles couldn’t see what lay ahead of them. They were driving while relying more on prayers. The alarm was setting in.

Watch: At least 60 killed in the US due to devastating snowstorm

A motorist trying to flee the whiteout couldn’t make it, who suffered a panic attack in the tunnel under the Buffalo airfield. This made Demetrice’s family super anxious. The report of the incident reached the Buffalo Airport Fire Fighters, prompting them to come out of the warm firehouse and rush to the scene to rescue more than three dozen travellers, including Demetrice and Danielle and their four kids. The family was stuck in a roundabout near the Buffalo airport tunnel.

It took the firefighters a very long time to reach the spot where the family was stranded, along with other travellers who were actually invisible to each other. After seeing the firefighters approaching his vehicle, Demetrice cracked open his window and implored them “to not leave them stranded.” “Don’t worry man, I promise I won’t leave you here”, was what the firefighter replied, like a real hero. A detailed plan was laid out to lead the stranded travellers into the warm firehouse.

Helper trucks were called in to help the convoy crawl back to the safety at the firehouse. The family finally managed to reach the firehouse, where the kids and the parents celebrated Christmas eve with the real-life heroes. “It was an amazing experience for our firefighters,” Assistant Chief Buffalo Airport Fire Department Joel Eberth said, “and it definitely made us better people.”

