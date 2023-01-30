Reach Chandigarh from Delhi in just 2 hours via Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway; five things to know about it

Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway: The four-lane Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway is all set to inaugurate by the end of 2023. The new expressway is expected to cut the massive 730 km distance to just 590 km and will save a lot of time for people travelling from Delhi to Katra. As per the reports, the distance between Delhi and Katra would be covered in just six hours, once this expressway comes into function.

This is also good news for people traders who travel from Delhi to Chandigarh, as the travel time between the two cities will soon be cut down to just 2 hours. At present, it takes 5 to 6 hours to reach Chandigarh from Delhi.

Chandigarh is one of the major cities in north India after Delhi-NCR, it is also one of the rapidly developing cities and is an important trade centre. The commute from Delhi to Chandigarh will be reduced to two hours, once the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway and Dwarka expressway become fully functional. The total distance of the stretch will become 20 km lesser than what it is currently now.

The route of Delhi-Chandigarh via the new expressway:

From Delhi, the commuters will head on to Dwarka Expressway and then turn towards the Urban Extension Road. After a 40 km drive, they will reach the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway.

The commuters will then take the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra (DAK) Expressway for 80 km. After covering the 80 km stretch, they will take the Trans-Haryana Expressway to reach Ambala.

The DAK Expressway will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Amritsar to four hours and between Delhi and Katra to 6 hours from 14 hours. The maximum speed allowed on the expressway will be 120 km per hour. Authorities will install elaborate signboards to guide the commuters.

Here are five things to know about the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway:

1. The project was announced in 2016 and the construction began under the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

2. The Delhi-Katra expressway is expected to cost Rs 47,000 crore.

3. The expressway will join Delhi’s Bahadurgarh border to Katra through Nakodar and Gurdaspur in Punjab. Near Nakodar, the Greenfield expressway will be divided into two sections.

4. The road will connect Vaishno Devi in Katra and Amritsar’s Golden Temple to the national capital. Dera Baba Nanak, Goindwal Sahib, Khadoor Sahib and Tarn Taran will also be connected to Delhi through this expressway.