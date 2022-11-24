Rats ate 581kg marijuana worth $73K, cops tell Indian court

Police in Mathura town of Uttar Pradesh in North India claimed that rats "ate" 581 kg of marijuana, which was confiscated and stored in the warehouses of Shergarh in Bareilly district of the state. The astonishingly bizarre claim was made after a special court – under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (1985) – asked Mathura Police to produce the marijuana recovered in a case registered under the NDPS Act.

The additional district judge then ordered Abhishek Yadav, Senior Superintendent of Police, Mathura, to get rid of the "mice menace" and present proof that rats indeed consumed 581 kg of marijuana, worth ₹60 lakh or $73,474.

Mice don't fear police, officers tell judge

The court has issued five-point directions for the auction/disposal of weed stored in police warehouses.

"Time-bound action will be taken in compliance with the court orders," acting senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mathura, Martand P Singh, said in a statement.

Special public prosecutor Ranveer Singh said, "The SHOs of Shergarh and Highway police stations have claimed that 581 kg of weed stored in warehouses was destroyed by the rats. The cops have been finding it impossible to protect substances kept in the said storage areas. The court has ordered the police to produce evidence regarding the claim and set November 26 as the next hearing date."

The court, in its order dated November 18, referred to a case in which 581 kg of recovered weed was destroyed by the rats, as informed by the government counsel to the court.

"On intimation by the court, the Mathura SSP directed the CO refinery to conduct a probe, but weed was not recovered," the court order said.

The Mathura police, in its clarification to the court, said, "Being small in size, rats have no fear of the police. SHOs cannot be experts in solving every problem."

In May 2020, three men smuggling weed in a truck were arrested in Mathura. The truck was intercepted near Jatwari village in the Shergarh area and 386 kg of weed hidden in millet bags was recovered from the vehicle. The three accused were booked under the NDPS Act and sent to judicial custody.

The court ordered the police to produce the weed recovered in the case. Shergarh SHO informed the court that "rats ate the weed", which was sealed in packets and stored in the warehouse.

"There is no safe place in the police station to store the 'maal' (seized marijuana) and protect it from rats," the SHO had said.

