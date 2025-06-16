/Rare oil painting of Mahatma Gandhi—probably the only one he sat for—to be auctioned for THIS whopping amount

A rare oil painting of Mahatma Gandhi, thought to be the only one he ever sat for, will be put up for auction in London next month. Decades ago, the rare painting was violently attacked, allegedly by a Hindu nationalist, and is not set to be sold for an estimated price of $67,000-$95,000 (£50,000–£70,000).

What's so special about the painting?

In the painting that dates back to 1931, Mahatma Gandhi is shown "at the height of his power", claims Caspar Leighton, grandson of the artist behind the painting.

The painting is by British-American artist Clare Leighton. As per her family, it is believed to be the only painting Gandhi sat for.

Caspar Leighton, who inherited the painting, called the oil painting a "likely hidden treasure" and said, "There's my family's story, but the story in this portrait is so much greater."

"It's a story for millions of people across the world," added the artist's great-nephew.

"I think it'd be great if it got seen by more people. Maybe it should go back to India – maybe that's its real home."

The painting will be up for auction online by Bonhams from July 7 to 15. The anticipated price range is £50,000 to £70,000 ($67,000 to$95,000).

According to Rhyanon Demery, Bonhams Head of Sale for Travel and Exploration, "Not only is this a rare work by Clare Leighton, who is mainly known for her wood engravings, it is also thought to be the only oil painting of Mahatma Gandhi which he sat for."

Attack on the rare painting

There is a literal scar on the painting. According to the artist's family, in the early 1970s, the painting was attacked with a knife by a "Hindu extremist" who is thought to have been connected to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Although the assault was not officially documented, restoration records from 1974 show repairs were made in the US.