Rare first-edition US Constitution copy to go under the hammer next month

An 'extremely rare' first edition copy of the US Constitution, one of the most historic pieces of publication in US history will go under the hammer later this year.

Reportedly, the printed copy, one of the only two available in private hands will be auctioned by Sotheby's New York on December 13. According to the auction house, the copy is expected to fetch as much as anything between $ 20 million to $30 million.

This particular copy hasn't been seen at an auction for over 125 year and thus it is being desrbed as 'exteremely rare' by Sotheby's. The last time it came out in public light was 35 years ago at a Stanford University exhibition.

"The unprecedented sale result we achieved for the Constitution last November was a truly unique and inspired moment; one that signifies not only the extreme rarity of first printing copies of the Constitution available for private ownership, but also the enduring importance and influence of the Constitution as the ultimate expression of the democratic principles that inform our daily lives more than 200 years since it was first written," said Richard Austin, Sotheby's global head of books and manuscripts.

According to Sotheby's the formal name of the copy is, "The Official Edition of the Constitution, the First Printing of the Final Text of the Constitution" and the other privately-held copy was sold last year and fetched a record sum of $43.2 million.

At the time, Ken Griffin, a billionaire hedge fund manager and cryptocurrency group Constitution DAO went hammer and tongs against each other to secure the copy, with the former coming out of top.

The US Constitution was compiled in secret meetings chaired by George Washington to replace the earlier Articles of Confederation.

