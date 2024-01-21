Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration FREE Live Streaming: The stage is set for the much-awaited Ram Temple consecration or "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony slated to be held on January 22 in the Indian holy city of Ayodhya. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be presiding over the event, which is expected to start at 12:20 pm IST and last for 40 minutes. While thousands of guests from India and across the globe are attending the event in person, here’s how you can watch the historic event unfold.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony FREE Live Streaming in India

Ram Mandir consecration or Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be streamed live by DD News and DD National channels of Doordarshan throughout the day. Additionally, all news channels in the country will also cover the event live, including World Is One News (WION). To take part in the event virtually, you can also follow WION’s social media channels, website and X handle.

Ram Mandir Inauguration live streaming on phone

Doordarshan is expected to provide a YouTube link to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony for viewers across the world. Additionally, viewers can download WION’s mobile app to watch the event on the go. The event will also be telecast by several news channels on their respective YouTube channels and OTT platforms.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony live streaming broadcast telecast on TV

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be streamed live on Doordarshan channels.

We are giving you the links of the YouTube channels where you can watch the Pran Pratishtha ceremony and other important events of the day.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony live streaming Watch in US

The viewers in the US can also follow the above channels to witness the live streaming of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony virtually. However, they should take into account the time difference to better align their schedule as per their respective time zones.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony timing in the US

According to the Eastern Standard Time (EST), the ceremony starts at 1:50 am on January 22. For those following the Central Standard Time (CST), the ceremony begins at 12:50 am on January 22. According to the Pacific Standard Time (PST), the "Pran Pratishtha" starts at 10:50 pm on January 21.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony timing

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony starts at 12:20 pm IST on January 22.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony timing in US