Ram Mandir consecration ceremony: What’s open and closed on Jan 22? 5 key points

With less than 24 hours remaining for the auspicious Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, it becomes imperative to know what remains open and what remains closed on Monday (Jan 22) in India to avoid unnecessary inconvenience. The ceremony is expected to take place between 12:20 pm IST and 1:00 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the consecration ceremony. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities, industrialists and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony.

1) AIIMS Delhi, RML hospitals to remain operational the whole day

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi has rolled back its decision to observe a half working day on Jan 22 on the occasion of the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Temple. The Outpatient Department (OPD) will now remain operational throughout Monday. Earlier, the AIIMS Delhi on Saturday (Jan 20) said it will observe a half-day on January 22. The Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital will also remain operational throughout Monday.

2) Banks to observe half-day off

All Public sector banks (PSBs), insurance companies, financial institutions, and regional rural banks will observe a half-day on Monday, as per orders from the Ministry of Finance. The banks will become operational after 2:30 pm IST.

3) Are educational facilities open or closed?

Several states have declared a full-day holiday for educational facilities on Monday. Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, and Puducherry are some of the states/UTs where a full day off will be observed.

Meanwhile, states including Tripura, Rajasthan, Odisha, and Gujarat have declared a half-day holiday till 2:30 pm IST.

4) Government offices and institutions

The Central government declared a half-day closure for all central government offices, Central Institutions, and Central Industrial Establishments across the country on Monday. State governments like Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Odisha, Assam, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, and Uttarakhand have declared a half-day off while governments in Goa, Maharashtra, Chandigarh and Puducherry have declared a full-day off.

5) Stock market to remain closed

The stock market will remain shut on Monday. It means that trading across equities, debt, and money markets will not take place.