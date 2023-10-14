Radiology experts try to solve the mystery behind ‘Fiji Mermaid’

It appears to be part monkey, part fish and part reptile. Labelled as “Fiji Mermaid,” the remains of this mysterious creature have long sparked curiosity among scientists from all over the world.

The remains date back to the late 19th century. It is believed that they were brought to Indiana from Japan by a US sailor, who donated these to the Clark County Historical Society in 1906.

Now, a group of students is trying to find out what exactly is this creature.

Ongoing study

Students in (Northern Kentucky University) NKU's radiology department are now conducting experiments on this creature with the help of some sophisticated modern technology.

"I think it's really cool," said radiologic science major Amanda Nashalsky. "I've never seen anything like this. I wasn't really sure what to expect. Even looking up pictures of it online, it's so much smaller than I expected," she said.

Watch: Aliens: Are we looking in the wrong place? × According to radiologic science professor Dr Joseph Cress, their motive is to provide as many insights as possible without dissecting the artefact.

"With X-rays, we're the eyes of healthcare, and so, if we can see something without really dissecting it and holding the integrity of this artifact, then why not? We have the labs here at NKU and we have the CT scanner," he was quoted as saying by Local12 website.

Results will be shared with the Cincinnati Zoo

According to Natalie Fritz, archivist and outreach director for the Clark County Historical Society at the Heritage Center, they were first contacted by Brian Hackett, an associate professor and director at NKU to get the artefact to the university lab for the purpose of conducting a CT scan.

“They were looking for a similar project, like an unknown antique, to shed some like on and give a good experience to the students in the radiology program ... A unique experience to have for the students,” Fritz said.

Once the students conclude their scans and analysis, the results will be sent to the Cincinnati Zoo and the Newport Aquarium, where experts can further investigate what specifically makes up this particular Fiji Mermaid.